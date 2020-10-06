ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Correction....

 
October 6, 2020



In The South Pittsburgh Reporter edition of September 29, 2020, Two organizations work for peace in South Pittsburgh indicated the South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace (SPCP) and South Pittsburgh Peacemakers are independent organizations.

The South Pittsburgh Peacemakers is an initiative of the South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace, paid by SPCP and directed by Rev Eileen Smith. Richard Carrington is the team leader of the South Pittsburgh Peacemakers. These are not two separate organizations.

 

