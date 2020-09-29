Man shot and killed in Mt. Oliver

The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit responded to a request for assistance in Mount Oliver on Friday, Sept. 25.

At approximately 3:10 a.m., County 9-1-1 was notified of a shooting in the 1700 block of Arlington Avenue. First responders found the victim, Tysere Michael Igles,19, shot inside an apartment building.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. County homicide detectives are initiating the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.