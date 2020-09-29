Four stabbed in Allentown

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officers responded a report of a female who was assaulted on the 900 block of Excelsior Street around 6:15 p.m. on September 25.

Zone 3 officers located two women stabbing victims, who appear to have stabbed each other, around the corner on Allen Street. Medics transported both woman with multiple stab wounds to local hospitals, one in critical condition and one in stable condition.

According to police, an altercation occurred inside a residence in the 900 block of Excelsior and spilled outside onto Allen Street. During the altercation, two men were also injured. Both men were taken to local hospitals in stable condition with minor head injuries.

The city’s Mobile Crime Unit responded to process the scene. Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.