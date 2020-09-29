URA Affordable Housing Public Survey is open 

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh’s (URA) Housing Opportunity Fund’s (HOF) Affordable Housing Public Survey, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/68DBBQ6, is up and open until October 2.

The URA is soliciting public input on how the next $10 million of HOF funds should be allocated for the 2021 funding year.

For the 2020 funding year, HOF funded the following programs: Rental Gap Program, For-Sale Development Program, Homeowner Assistance Program, Down Payment/Closing Cost Assistance Program, and Housing Stabilization Program. For more information on HOF programs, www.ura.org/pages/housing-opportunity-fund-programs. To view the 2019 HOF Annual Report go to https://bit.ly/2G5nx1t

“Each year, the City of Pittsburgh dedicates $10 million to the Housing Opportunity Fund to support affordable housing initiatives,” said the URA’s Director of Housing Lending Jessica Smith Perry. “We want to hear from city residents on how these programs can best address the needs in their community. We encourage participation in the meetings and the Affordable Housing Public Survey.”

The Affordable Housing Public Survey is available online or over the phone:

Online: Affordable Housing Public Survey https://www.ura.org/pages/housing-opportunity-fund-programs or on the URA’s website homepage, https://www.ura.org/

Over the phone: 412-586-5807 ext. 2