United Way hosts first-ever regional Week of Caring

Volunteers needed to help with 75 in-person and virtual events

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania will host its first-ever regional Week of Caring from October 2-10, 2020.

Throughout Allegheny, Butler, Westmoreland, Fayette and Armstrong counties thousands of volunteers will participate in 75 in-person and virtual projects to help neighbors in need and assist nonprofit agencies on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. United Way hopes to recruit 1,000 volunteers to serve more than 50,000 people across the region.

United Way’s Week of Caring projects are designed to give volunteers a variety of safe and innovative activities that create an impact on the vulnerable people it serves – making a difference in lives and communities long after the event ends.

Volunteers at United Way’s Week of Caring will spend the week on a variety of projects both in-person and virtually. In-person activities include food packing, sorting donations with the Boys and Girls Club, distributing food with the YMCA and delivering meals to local seniors. Virtual activities include assembling cold weather gear, packing food bags for kids, making cards for local seniors and diaper drives.

Virtual projects requiring drop-offs can be delivered to United Way’s three office in Allegheny, Butler and Westmoreland counties on Saturday, October 10 from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

“In the past, we have hosted various Days of Caring, but with the community still feeling the effects of the pandemic, we felt it was important to make an even bigger impact. This is the first time our whole regional footprint is working together on a full Week of Caring,” said Bobbi Watt Geer, president and CEO of United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

“This is the perfect time to connect our corporate partners and individual donors and volunteers who are looking for more ways to be involved, and our agency partners who are confronting increased need every day. It’s a big undertaking, but we’re looking for a win-win for our community.”

Anyone interested in volunteering for United Way’s Week of Caring should visit, http://bit.ly/UWWeekOfCaring to register.

For questions about volunteering, contact Wendy Koch, Director of Volunteer Engagement at Wendy.Koch@unitedwayswpa.org.