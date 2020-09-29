Slopes competes in Fourth Annual Garbage Olympics

Candice Gonzalez

South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association volunteers participated in the "City Garbage Olympics on September 26. The SSSNA volunteers removed tires, heavy residential renovation debris, rusted car parts, invasive vines, and trash in the Jurassic Park area of South Side Park. Friends of South Side Park donated refreshments for the volunteers. Keep PA Beautiful donated heavy-duty gloves and trash bags through the South Side Chamber of Commerce. The City's DPW Fourth Division crew removed the collected debris.