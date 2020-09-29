ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Slopes competes in Fourth Annual Garbage Olympics

 
September 29, 2020

Candice Gonzalez

South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association volunteers participated in the "City Garbage Olympics on September 26. The SSSNA volunteers removed tires, heavy residential renovation debris, rusted car parts, invasive vines, and trash in the Jurassic Park area of South Side Park. Friends of South Side Park donated refreshments for the volunteers. Keep PA Beautiful donated heavy-duty gloves and trash bags through the South Side Chamber of Commerce. The City's DPW Fourth Division crew removed the collected debris.













 

