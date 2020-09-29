Rt. 51 will have lane restrictions this week
September 29, 2020
Lane restrictions on Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) are taking place through Friday, Oct. 2 weather permitting.
Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of Route 51 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day between I-376 and West Liberty Avenue. Crews from A. Folino Construction will conduct guide rail and barrier delineator installation work.
Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling through the corridor.
