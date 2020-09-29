Pennsylvania Resources Council has conservation workshops in October

How can you transform unwanted kitchen scraps into valuable organic matter to feed your garden? Where can you store stormwater runoff before using it to water your lawn? What items should you place in the curbside recycling container? And how can you properly dispose of electronic equipment?

Learn the answer to these – and many other – questions by attending a Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) online conservation webinar in October.

PRC’s new webinar format enables individuals living throughout the Commonwealth to take part in a free online Recycling & Waste Reduction webinar on Oct. 14.

Residents of the greater Philadelphia and greater Pittsburgh areas can take part in a virtual Backyard Composting webinar on Oct. 6 or Oct. 21. And individuals living in the greater Pittsburgh area can register for a Watershed Awareness/Rain Barrel webinar on Oct. 13 or Oct. 28.

“Since launching online learning in the spring, PRC has received a tremendous amount of feedback concerning how the webinar format is an extremely convenient way to learn from the comfort of home,” according to PRC Education Specialist Nancy Martin. “And the online format enables individuals throughout the Commonwealth to take part since webinars require no travel to a specific classroom location.”

Participants in the Backyard Composting and Watershed Awareness/Rain Barrel webinars will receive compost bins and rain barrels following the webinars. Those living in the greater Philadelphia area will pick up compost bins at Rose Tree Park in Media, Pa., while those living in the greater Pittsburgh area will pick up their compost bins and/or rain barrels at PRC’s headquarters located on the North Side.

To register for a PRC webinar, visit www.prc.org/programs/webinars or call 412-977-6146.

PRC conservation workshop webinars are sponsored by Green Mountain Energy.