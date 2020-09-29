Disaster Preparedness Day event held in Arlington Heights by Task Force

In an effort to draw awareness to the need for emergency preparedness among the special populations, the Minority Emergency Preparedness Task Force (MEPTF) sponsored an Emergency Preparedness Day event in recognition of National Emergency Preparedness Month on September 25.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event was held in the Cordell Place parking lot. A team of agencies distributed washable reusable masks, hand sanitizer, educational material on COVID-19 and the flu and its prevention; hand washing, chronic diseases that plague African Americans; fire safety material, mental health resources, disaster preparedness kits and inspirational pamphlets.

MEPTF was formed in 2008 due to the devastation and aftermath of Hurricane Katrina where the Gulf Coast’s African Americans and poorest residents were disproportionately impacted by Hurricane Katrina. It is a team of county government emergency responders, health and human services providers, cultural, ethnic, faith-based groups and law enforcement personnel.

The Emergency Preparedness Day event was sponsored by the Minority Emergency Preparedness Task Force in cooperation with the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh and is funded by the POISE Foundation COVID-19 grant and Birmingham Foundation.