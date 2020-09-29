Citiparks to Offer KidSMART Club @ Home Program

Over the past several years, Citiparks has offered their KidSMART Club program as an after-school program for children in 3rd, 4th and 5th grades. This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Citiparks has re-imagined their KidSMART Club into an @Home program.

“With the success we had this summer with our CitiCamp@Home Kits, we are really excited to be providing this education support during the school year,” Ross Chapman, director, Department of Parks and Recreation, said.

This KidSMART Club @ Home program supports a wide variety of fun and educational STEM/STEAM, Art and Enrichment learning, along with health and wellness. The current program will run for 11 weeks beginning October 5. Registration is required to participate and on-line registration can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2Gcdjw4

Kits have been designed with activities that match each week’s theme. These kits will be distributed every Monday beginning October 5 from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. at the recreation centers of registration, during Grab ‘N Go Meal distribution.

In South Pittsburgh, locations are: at the Arlington Rec Center, 2201 Salisbury Street; Phillips Rec Center, 201 Parkfield Street; and, Warrington Rec Center, 329 E. Warrington Avenue.

A Pre-K option is available and can be selected during the registration process. Children who participate in and complete six weeks or more of the STEM/STEAM projects will be eligible for a chance to win cool prizes.

Full information is available at: https://pittsburghpa.gov/citiparks/kidsmart-club