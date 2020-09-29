Pennsylvania launches new state-based health insurance marketplace, Pennie

Pennsylvania has created Pennie™, a new state-based health insurance marketplace for 2021 coverage. Pennie is available to all Pennsylvanians and aims to improve the accessibility and affordability of individual market health coverage. It is also the only place that connects Pennsylvanians to financial assistance to reduce the cost of coverage and care.

Pennie was created by Act 42 of 2019, passed unanimously by both chambers of the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf on July 2, 2019.

Pennsylvanians can begin shopping for health and dental coverage through Pennie at the start of Open Enrollment on November 1, 2020. This year, Pennie extended the 2021 Open Enrollment Period which will run from November 1, 2020 through January 15, 2021. Pennsylvanians currently enrolled through HealthCare.gov will be transitioned to Pennie for their 2021 coverage. Pennie’s goal is to make it easier for Pennsylvanians to access coverage through education, assistance, and improved customer service.

“This is an exciting step forward for Pennsylvania. By transitioning from Healthcare.Gov to a state-based marketplace, Pennie will have the flexibility to react to changes and serve individuals and families in the way best suited for their needs. Through local control of our operations, outreach and customer service, we aim to simplify the purchasing process and enable shoppers to find the right plan,” says Zachary W. Sherman, Pennie executive director. Mr. Sherman came from Rhode Island’s marketplace, HealthSource RI, to serve as the first executive director of Pennie. “Affordability is one of the largest barriers prohibiting people from accessing quality coverage and through the Pennsylvania Reinsurance Program, Pennie will generate millions in premiums savings for individual market customers.”

Pennie will work closely with insurers to foster a competitive marketplace; with the Department of Human Services to support Pennsylvanians transitioning between Medical Assistance, CHIP and the marketplace; and with community and local leadership to promote and educate the public about the transition. Pennie has also significantly enhanced the state’s network of Exchange Assisters who provide multilingual support, in-person or by online appointment, across the Commonwealth.

Pennie has also kicked off a streamlined, Pennsylvania-specific training for thousands of producers who will sell coverage as Pennie-Certified Producers during the 2021 Open Enrollment Period.

Pennsylvanians interested in learning more about Pennie can visit pennie.com to find information about the new marketplace and the transition from HealthCare.gov. Pennie will be communicating with transitioning customers in early October to ensure they are prepared for the 2021 Open Enrollment Period.

During Open Enrollment, pennie.com will provide customers with the tools to learn, compare and shop for their health insurance coverage. Through Pennie only, customers can see if they are eligible for financial assistance that can help lower their monthly premiums or out-of-pocket costs in the form of Advanced Premium Tax Credits and/or Cost-Sharing Reductions.