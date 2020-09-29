ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

County offering walk-in flu shots

 
September 29, 2020



Influenza vaccines are available at Allegheny County Health Department’s Immunization Clinic downtown.

The Immunization Clinic is offering walk-in flu vaccinations from 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The clinic will have additional evening hours from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Located on the 4th floor of the Hartley-Rose Building at 425 First Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh, the entrance to the building and clinic is on Cherry Way.

The vaccine is available to insured, underinsured and uninsured Allegheny County residents. Appointments are not necessary.

Anyone wishing to get a flu vaccine should bring with them a form of identification and an insurance card if applicable. Face coverings are required.

The walk-in clinic is for flu vaccines only, schedule an appointment for all other vaccinations and services. Appointments may be made by calling 412-578-8062.

 

