Borough of Mt. Oliver Notice of Public Hearing

The Council of Mt. Oliver Borough will hold a Public Hearing pursuant to Act 141, as amended, to consider an application of Fat Friday, LLC for the transfer of a liquor license to the premises located at 220 Brownsville Road (Units 222-224), Pittsburgh, PA 15210. Said hearing to be held on October 12, 2020 at 6:30 PM at the Mt. Oliver Fire Hall, 120 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. Any person interested may attend and comment. Due to social distancing requirements, a maximum number of individuals permitted in the meeting room will be imposed. All individuals attending the meeting must wear masks while in the Fire Hall and must sanitize their hands prior to entering the Fire Hall. Any individual displaying symptoms of COVID-19 will not be permitted to attend the meeting.