Hilltop neighborhoods take Gold and Bronze in Garbage Olympics

South Pittsburgh neighborhoods took two of the top three places out of 38 neighborhood teams and Penn Hills last Saturday morning competing in Pittsburgh's Fourth Annual Garbage Olympics. More than 774 volunteers had two hours to pick up trash in their communities.

Members of the Mayor's Clean Pittsburgh Commission helped to organize, fund, and judge the competition, and Mayor Peduto announced the winners at a virtual "Closing Ceremony" on YouTube.

Carrick took home the first place trophy for most trash collected, where 45 volunteers scrounged up 91 bags of trash, 62 tires, 86 TVs, three shopping carts, two refrigerators, satellite dishes, lawn mowers, fridges, a couch and an exercise bike.

Second place - Elliott had 12 volunteers collecting 120 bags of trash, five tires, two TVs, hubcaps and other car parts, furniture, and a pallet of shingles.

Third place - Allentown had 40 volunteers that collected 75 bags of trash, 100 tires, 20 TVs, and a freezer.

The Department of Public Works hauled the trash piles to the landfill and the tire stacks to be recycled. The city's hard-to-recycle vendor Environmental Coordination Services & Recycling collected the electronic waste to properly dispose.

In total:

• 38 neighborhood teams

• 774+ volunteers

• 1,129+ bags of garbage

• 670+ tires

• 254+ TVs

• 12 shopping carts

• 6 couches

• 5 refrigerators

• 5 mattresses

• 4 lawnmowers

• 2 satellite dishes

• 1 jukebox