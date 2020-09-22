Sign up for Garbage Olympics

ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

September 22, 2020



Looking to volunteer to make Carrick a better place? an opportunity awaits.

The Garbage Olympics will take place on September 26 from 10 to noon, where you can be a part of this city-wide effort to tidy up Pittsburgh. Get yourself and some friends, neighbors, your children to clean up the trash that has been bothering you.

Sign up at: https://tinyurl.com/CarrickGO2020.

You will be contacted by Linda Roth who will provide supplies and instructions on how you can help or feel free to call or text her at 412-616-2212 for more information.

 

