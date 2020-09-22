ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

S.S. Community Council general meeting is on Zoom

 
September 22, 2020



The South Side Community Council (SSCC) will hold a virtual general meeting on Monday, Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. 

In addition to providing those in attendance with community updates, there will be board member elections and reelections. 

The SSCC's mission is to maintain, improve, and protect the quality of life for the residents in South Side. They have focused their work in the following areas: Zoning enforcement, public safety, university relations, resident involvement in neighborhood stabilization/revitalization, beautification, parking and transportation, liquor license management and main street management. 

Those who would like to take more of a leadership role in the South Side community, should consider becoming a board member. The term is three years. Board members are to attend monthly board meetings and be a member of at least one committee.

Those who have an interest and would like additional information, should email info@southsidecommunitycouncil.org.

 

