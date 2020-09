Results for the following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases on Monday, Sept. 14, in Municipal District Judge Richard King’s Courtroom:

• Frank Sciulli, 224 Stamm Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183.2, Rental License. Continued to October 13.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King’s office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.