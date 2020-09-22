Results for Sept. 15 Boro Housing Court cases

Results for the following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases on Tuesday, Sept. 15, in Municipal District Judge Richard King’s Courtroom:

• CHOG Properties, 412 Carl Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183.2, Rental License. Fined $99, Abated.

• DSV SP 2 LLC, 310 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183.2, Rental License. Fined $499.

• David Winkowski, 653 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183.2, Rental License. Fined $99, Abated.

• Gustavo Vasquez, 122 Koehler Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183.2, Rental License. Fined $399.

• Jeremy Franz, 120 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183.2, Rental License. Fined $399.

• Vaughn Hanley, 638 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183.2, Rental License. Fined $99, Abated.

• Guy Katz, 157 Penn Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183.2, Rental License. Dismissed, Abated.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King’s office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.