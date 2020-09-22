$100K state grant will help Oliver Bath House

The renovation of the City of Pittsburgh's Oliver Bath House on South Side has won a $100,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. The funding will go toward the estimated $3.5 million cost to renovate the indoor swimming facility, which opened in 1915.

The funding will go toward the estimated $3.5 million cost to renovate the indoor swimming facility, which opened in 1915. The city is currently in the selection process for professional architectural and historic preservation services for the redesign of the bath house, and hopes to begin reconstruction in 2022.

Work on the Oliver Bath House is expected to include repair work to the exterior masonry and window systems, sidewalk vault repairs, repairs to the pool structure, new mechanical and ventilation systems and equipment, upgrades to network and electrical systems and equipment, repair and/or replacement of finishes, ADA design, space layout, and bathroom and changing room reconfiguration.