Art Commission to hold a special hearing and public comment period on Columbus statue

The City of Pittsburgh Art Commission will hold a Special Hearing and public comment period regarding the Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park.

The Special Hearing will be on Thursday, Sept. at 5:30 p.m. The hearing will include a presentation of the history and context of the statue and public testimony time. The link to join the meeting will be posted on the Virtual Art Commission page, https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/virtual-ac, the day before the meeting. The hearing will also be live streamed on the Pittsburgh City Planning YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/c/PittsburghCityPlanning.

Testimony may be given by the public in one of three ways: by a verbal statement during the hearing, through Engage PGH, https://engage.pittsburghpa.gov/christopher-columbus, or in a written statement. Each person will have one statement and preference of outcome (No Action, Remove, Replace, or Alter) counted in the official tally. Those who have submitted comments in previous Art Commission meetings, by written correspondence, or on Engage PGH, that testimony is in the record already.

To provide testimony during the Special Hearing, participants in the Zoom meeting will use the raise hand function to request to speak. Public testimony will be limited to three minutes per speaker. Those who have already given a public statement, should prioritize giving time to those who have not yet spoken. Those who do not plan to provide testimony, should tune into the YouTube live stream. to allow those who want to speak the opportunity to do so.

The city has also set up an opportunity for input on Engage PGH, the city’s online engagement platform, to encourage residents to comment on the Columbus statue to the Art Commission. Participants will choose one of four options for the statue: no action, remove, replace, or alter. There is also the opportunity to provide written comment through this platform. This page will remain active through 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22 for consideration at the Special Hearing and the September Art Commission meeting.

Written correspondence will be accepted by email to pacd@pittsburghpa.gov by 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16 or by mail to attn: Art Commission Special Hearing, 200 Ross St., 4th floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 by September 15 to be incorporated into the Special Hearing correspondence.

A decision will not be made during the Special Hearing. The Art Commission will review any additional correspondence before the regularly scheduled Art Commission meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. and make a decision at that time.