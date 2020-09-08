Allegheny County libraries kick-off annual "Love Your Library" campaign with boost in matching dollars

The Allegheny County Library Association and Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh officially kicked-off its annual “Love Your Library” campaign on Tuesday, Sept. 1 and continue through the month of September.

Now in its fifth year, the county-wide initiative has been incentivized with an increase of $50,000 from last year, in matching donations by its supporting organization – The Jack Buncher Foundation.

Participating libraries will receive a pro-rated portion of a $200,000 match pool to support their general operations.

The program provides a way for residents to show their support, love and appreciation for the county’s 46 libraries and 72 locations. Even in the COVID-19 environment, the Allegheny County Library Association (ACLA) and its member libraries continue to offer residents of all ages an array of valuable online programs and resources at no cost.

Today’s libraries are thriving local institutions providing invaluable services in education and community enhancement by offering free technology workshops, small business centers and 24/7 virtual access to eBooks and digital materials. No longer just places for books, libraries are viewed as an integral part of the region’s communities.

The popularity and impact of community libraries in 2019 alone has been exceptional with some of the year’s highlights:

• More than a half million cardholders utilized the free access to the abundance of resources, programs and services offered throughout Allegheny County;

• Nearly 11 million resources were circulated throughout ACLA’s member libraries;

• More than 53 million minutes of computer time and 99 million minutes of free Wi-Fi time were utilized; and

• ACLA’s 2019 Summer Reading program included 33,413 students that participated in 6,616 programs.

Each September, people throughout Allegheny County show their true love for their community-based libraries by making a donation to support the mission of learning and growing.

Since its inception, Allegheny County’s ‘Love Your Library’ campaign has raised more than $3.1 million for local libraries.

Although libraries traditionally receive public funds to support basic operations, local funding for libraries in Allegheny County varies greatly from one municipality to another. Contributions from individuals ensure that libraries can provide services and learning opportunities their communities depend on.

Various local libraries are hosting specific fundraising events during the “Love Your Library” campaign. Individuals are encouraged to visit their local library for more details. Donations made through the mail, in person, at events and online at loveyourlibrary.org are eligible for the match.