Mt. Oliver Housing Court September 1 case results

Results from the Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 1 in Municipal District Judge Richard King’s Courtroom:

• Grandma Roses Properties, 222 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth. Fined $199.00.

• Grandma Roses Properties, 636 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth. Fined $199.00.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King’s office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.