Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases for October 6

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 10:30 a .m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King’s Courtroom:

• David Winkowski, 653 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Exterior Sanitation; 302.4, Overgrowth; 302.5, Rodent Harborage.

• Robert Makowkski, 315 Onyx Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.7, Accessory Structure; 302.8, Junk Vehicles.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King’s office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.