Borough of Mt. Oliver Notice of Intent to Adopt Ordinance 987 & Ordinance 988

The Council of Mt. Oliver Borough will consider the adoption of Ordinance 987 and Ordinance 988 at their regular meeting on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fire Hall, 120 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

Ordinance 987

Amending Chapter 248 of the Borough Code of Ordinances, Vehicles and Traffic, to establish certain charges and fees related to the application for, issuance of and maintenance of parking permits, and amending Chapter 87, Article V of the Borough Code of Ordinances, Property Maintenance Code, to establish a maximum height for vegetation and authorize the filing of a lien against properties in violation.

Ordinance 988

Amending the Mt. Oliver Police Pension Plan to allow a Participant to receive credit for prior periods of service under the Plan by reimbursing the Plan the gross amount distributed to the Participant at the time of the refund of Accumulated Contributions.