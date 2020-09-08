South Side Park work continues

Work has continued on South Side Park, Ethos has studied the water flows in the park since spring 2019, where they have erected flow monitors in at least three locations under a contract with Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (PWSA). Given the issues with combined sewer overflow, PWSA is seeking to reduce the runoff from the park contributing to the problem. PWSA and the city's Department of Public Works have been working to engineer and design this first phase of the 2018 Master Plan. Both were able to raise funding for this first step. Sara Thompson of Pashek MTR Landscape Architects has taken the lead on the design. The illustration is a present state of that design. Additional studies may make minor changes to the boardwalk area. The city is on target to go out to bid early in the spring and construction will start in 2021 but phase one will not be completed next year.