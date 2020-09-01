Police make arrest in Mt. Washington homicide

Federal law enforcement officials have made an arrest in the June 11 slaying of Edgard Fumbula in Mt. Washington.

US Marshal’s in Florida arrested Damian Schott, 24, of Mt. Washington on Aug. 26. Schott faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and gun charges.

On June 11, Zone 3 Police responded to a Shotspotter alert on the 20 block of Bailey Avenue around 12:10 a.m. There, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Officers rendered aid until EMS arrived. Medics transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

While processing the scene, officers were alerted of a walk-in gunshot wound victim at a nearby hospital. The victim stated he was shot in the arm on Bailey Avenue.