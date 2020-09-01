Man arrested after reported hostage situation

Zone 3 Police officers responded to a reported hostage situation at a residence on the 200 block of Suncrest Street around 4:15 p.m. on August 27

The officers attempted to make contact with two people inside the residence, including a woman victim and male suspect. No one answered the door and the window blinds were pulled down.

Since the woman had told friends she was being held against her will and had been assaulted, officers requested SWAT to respond to the scene.

SWAT officers gained entry to the residence around 5:45 p.m. and immediately took the man into custody without incident. The woman was also safely located in the residence.

The woman was assessed on scene by EMS. The man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence. Police continue to investigate the incident; more charges may follow.