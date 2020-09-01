City will offer fertility coverage to employees

The City of Pittsburgh will for the first time offer fertility coverage to its employees, for free.

Starting in 2021 the city will offer two cycles of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) for those covered under those municipal health care plans. The city will cover the health care costs and monthly employee insurance contribution will not rise for those using the benefit.

This benefit will be offered to all employee groups that are part of the Municipal Healthcare Group.

Mayor William Peduto announced in 2017 the city would be begin offering health care coverage for surgical treatments for gender affirmation, and for many years has been offering mental health and hormonal therapy benefits for those transitioning.

Pittsburgh will be one of the few cities in the country offering health coverage for both gender affirmation surgery and fertility treatments.