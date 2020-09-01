ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

City food distribution for children to continue

 
September 1, 2020



With the announcement by Pittsburgh Public Schools that it is delaying the start of school until after Labor Day, the City of Pittsburgh will continue distributing food to children at recreation centers around the city.

On Friday, Citiparks announced it was changing up food service with the start of classes on Monday, August 31. Now that PPS is delaying the start of school until September 8, Citiparks will revert to the distribution methods used through the summer.

Citiparks will continue Grab & Go meal service this week, through September 4, from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at these South Pittsburgh area recreation centers: Arlington, Phillips and Warrington.

 

