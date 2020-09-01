ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

COVID-19 datasets are now available

 
September 1, 2020



A COVID-19 dataset has been added to the Western Pennsylvania Regional Data Center (WPRDC).

“We have received multiple requests for access to the data that is used to present the county’s COVID-19 dashboard,” said County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “Thanks to the work of the Health Department, County Stat and the WPRDC, researchers, educators, the media and the general public will have direct access to these datasets.”

The datasets include tests and cases, deaths by date, deaths by demographic group, and counts by municipality and Pittsburgh neighborhood.

Test and case information will be updated daily at 1:30 p.m. Additional datasets with statistics on deaths, death demographics, and counts by geography will be updated on a weekly schedule – with new data posted each Monday at 1:30 p.m.

To access the new COVID-19 datasets, visit https://data.wprdc.org/dataset/allegheny-county-covid-19-tests-cases-and-deaths

 

