South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Man shot on Anthony Street in Mt. Oliver

 
August 25, 2020



Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is assisting the Mt. Oliver Police in the investigation of a shooting on Anthony Street in the borough.

At approximately 3:40 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 9-1-1 was notified of a shooting in the 200 block of Anthony Street. First responders found an man suffering from multiple gunshot woundsto the lower body in the 100 block of Church Street.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

County homicide detectives are initiating the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

 

