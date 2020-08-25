South Pittsburgh library branches begin to open for in-person services

This week Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh re-opened the CLP- Knoxville branch location for in-person services.

Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 1, the CLP-Carrick and CLP-South Side branches will also open.

Library patrons will be able to come into the library to use computers for up to 30 minutes, print documents, pick up and place holds and apply for library cards. Staff assistance will also be available.

However, browsing isn't permitted; magazines, newspapers, toys, games and puzzles; meeting rooms and study areas; and programming and events are not available.

Library users 3 and over must wear face coverings at all times. Children are permitted to visit unattended, but must follow all behavioral policies and are limited to picking up holds or using the computer. Children with caregivers must stay with them.

All social distancing protocols must be adhered to along with all posted signage.

Anyone with a fever, cough, shortness of breath, feels sick or has visited a COVID-19 hotspot within the past 14 days or has a member of their household who has as asked to reschedule their visit for a later date.

Curbside services will also be available. Library users may pick up holds, return materials, submit a print job or take advantage of the outdoor Wi-Fi Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.