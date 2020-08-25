Pennsylvania Resources Council schedules online conservation workshops

The Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) has released its September 2020 schedule of conservation workshops, now conducted as online webinars.

The new format enables individuals living in southwestern Pennsylvania to take part in online instruction and then to make arrangements to pick up a composting bin or rain barrel at PRC’s headquarters in Pittsburgh’s North Side. Individuals living throughout the Commonwealth can take part in a free online Recycling & Waste Reduction webinar.

“PRC now offers numerous webinars as a more convenient, flexible way to educate Pennsylvania residents who desire to learn about how they can take part in PRC’s mission to prevent waste and conserve environmental resources,” according to PRC Education Specialist Nancy Martin.

“Individuals taking part in the Backyard Composting and Watershed Awareness/Rain Barrel webinars will receive the tools of the trade, specifically composting bins and rain barrels, following the webinars, so at this time we’re conducting these webinars for individuals living in southwestern Pennsylvania so that they can drive to the bin/barrel pick-up site soon after completing the webinars,” Ms. Martin explains.

Learn the benefits of backyard composting, including the overall process, methods for setting up a compost pile, proper maintenance and ways to use finished compost at the Backyard Composting Webinars. The $70 course fee includes instruction plus a FreeGarden EARTH compost bin, which features an 82-gallon capacity ideal for both urban and suburban settings. Pre-registration is required.

Backyard Composting Webinar sessions will be on Tuesday, Sept. 8 and Wednesday, Sept. 23, each from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Individuals will register for a time to pick up a bin or barrel after completing online instruction. Pick up will take place weekly on Mondays from 1 – 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at PRC’s North Side location at 828 W. North Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233.

Discover how to harvest rainwater from your roof, store it in a barrel and use it in the landscape at the Watershed Awareness/rain barrel webinars. Learn about problems associated with stormwater runoff and techniques to reduce your contribution to watershed pollution. The $80 course fee includes instruction plus a FreeGarden RAIN 55-gallon easy-to-install rain barrel. Pre-registration is required.

Watershed Awareness/rain barrel webinar sessions are from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Individuals will register for a time to pick up a bin or barrel after completing online instruction. Pick up will take place weekly on Mondays from 1 – 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at PRC’s North Side location at 828 W. North Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233.

PRC will offer a free “Recycling & Waste Reduction” webinar on Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. The online workshop will answer common questions surrounding recycling issues such as curbside collection, hard-to-recycle materials and pharmaceutical disposal. Learn recycling best practices by joining the webinar from ANYWHERE in Pennsylvania.

Cost is free, but pre-registration is required.

To register for a PRC webinar, visit www.prc.org/programs/webinars or call 412-977-6146.

PRC conservation workshop webinars are sponsored by Green Mountain Energy.