Here's your chance to improve transit

 
August 25, 2020



Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission’s project, SmartMoves Connections: A Regional Vision for Public Transit is reaching its final stages and is looking for public input on the SmartMoves Connections concepts.

SPC’s SmartMoves Connections team created the survey with geographic tools to learn about people’s transit needs and their attitudes toward options for improving transit. The survey is brief and intuitive with an informational component that lets respondents see some of the research about transit supportive land uses that have already come out of this project.

The survey runs through September and is available at: https://survey.smartmovesconnections.org/

 

