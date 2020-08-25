ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases for September 15

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

August 25, 2020



The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 10:30 a .m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• CHOG Properties, 412 Carl Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• DSV SPV 2 LLC, 310 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• David Winkowski, 653 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Gustavo Vasquez, 122 Koehler Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Jeremy Franz, 120 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Vaughn Hanley, 638 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Guy Katz, 157 Penn Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.

 

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2020 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 08/29/2020 23:15