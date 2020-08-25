Mt. Oliver Borough honors police canine Nico with a proclamation

Mt. Oliver Borough Manager Rick Hopkinson (left) and Council President Amber McGough (center) presented Police Chief Matthew Juzwick with a proclamation honoring police canine Nico for his dedication and service to the citizens of the borough. Nico had passed away earlier this year.

The August meeting of the Mt. Oliver Borough Council began with a short ceremony to present a proclamation to Police Chief Matthew Juzwick honoring police canine Nico for his dedication and service to the citizens of the borough. Nico passed away on July 21, 2020.

The proclamation noted Nico became a member of the police department in 2010, with then Sergeant Juzwick as his handler. Since then, Nico and Chief Juzwick "put their lives on the line while on duty protecting our community aw well as helping other communities when called upon," the proclamation reads.

Additionally, the proclamation recognized Nico as being a regular guest at local event and area canine demonstrations where his easy manner and friendliness was appreciated by all and "will be sorely missed by all."

In regular business, the borough council approved an advertising proposal from The South Pittsburgh Reporter for $9,008 which includes 990 column inches of advertising in the next year. If the borough doesn't reach the amount of advertising, the balance will be carried over, if they exceed it the addition advertising will be at the discounted rate. The proposal was approved 6-1 with Councilman Nick Viglione dissenting.

Council also approved payments to State Pipe Services for sanitary sewer services.

In other business, Council President Amber McGough said she received a letter thanking Mt. Oliver Mayor Frank Bernardini for performing a marriage ceremony for her and her husband.

Borough Manager Rick Hopkinson also received a letter from a borough resident thanking the borough officials for their efforts concerning illegal fireworks. The resident stated in his letter he had also sent letters to State Sen. Jay Costa and State Rep. Harry Readshaw concerning the increase in illegal shooting off of fireworks in community.

The discussion then turned to the Middle Way Parking Lot behind the Brownsville Road business district. Mr. Hopkinson was asked if final payment had been made on the paving of the lot.

He answered they were still working on a punch list before payment will be finalized. At last month's Borough Council Meeting a resident had a complaint that he wasn't able to fit his extended cab pickup truck in the spaces without sticking out.

Mr. Hopkinson said they are looking at some options including possibly changing the parking spaces from a 45 degree angle to a 60 degree angle. The change would result in a loss of two parking spaces. Generally, there are two large vehicles that use the lot.

Councilman Aaron Graham questioned whether they were considering the change solely to benefit the large vehicles.

Mr. Hopkinson said the best option may be to remove the concrete barriers, allowing vehicles to pull further up in the space and park "back to back."

"I think we want to make this the best we can," he said.

There were also a number of written reports for July that weren't discussed at the meeting including:

Public Safety

• The Mt. Oliver Police responded to 583 calls for service.

• There was a total of 35 drug arrests during July for the seizure of marijuana, crack cocaine, heroin and drug paraphernalia: 12 marijuana arrest; six crack cocaine arrests; five heroin arrests; and, 12 pill paraphernalia arrests.

• The DUI Task Force made one arrest during July

• The K9 Unit was used 29 times as: 19 targeted patrols; two arrests; eight park and walks.

• The Police Department served seven warrants

• Responded to five commercial alarms and one residential alarm

• Parking Enforcement wrote 118 borough ticket s and the police department, 33 borough tickets.

• Sixteen state citations were issued for parking violations

• $1,967 was collected for payment of fines

Code Enforcement

• There were 67 violations during July including 54 open cases from the current and prior months.

• Fines collected were $249.98

• There were no hearings in front of District Magistrate Richard King, but 29 hearing scheduled for August and September.

• Forty-six rental licenses were issued for 78 units and 31 rental applications for 38 units mailed out for licenses expiring August 31.

• Two occupancy permits were issued: one for a multi-family residential unit on Brownsville Road and another for a single-family residential unit on Onyx Avenue.

• Three building permits were issued one each on: Brownsville Road, interior renovations, mechanical; Koehler Street, install solar panels; and, William Street, replace roof.

• Two zoning permits were issued: Anthony Street, install inflatable jacuzzi and Margaret Street, replace existing fence.

Public Works

The Public Works Department performed routine maintenance in the Borough Building; emptied trash cans and spot swept three times a week in the business district and parks; picked up tires, televisions and debris; and, responded to illegal dumping on Walter and Louisa streets.

Among other things, the department also:

• Patched pot holes

• Repainted handicap parking spaces

• Performed routine grass maintenance in the park

• Repaired the water line in the community garden

• Performed seven dye tests

• Cleaned inlets

• Performed grass maintenance on more than 40 vacant properties