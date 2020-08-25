County Health Department increases limit on outdoor gatherings to 100

Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen announced the department's order to stem the spread of coronavirus cases in the county has been amended to increase the limit on outdoor events and gather-ings to 100. All other requirements of the July 17, 2020 order remain in effect.

The newly amended order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29. The step was taken due to the decrease in the county's positivity rate and rolling daily average of case counts over the past month. All provisions of the Order of the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health Directing Targeted Miti-gation Measures of July 15 remain in effect.

The following provisions remain in effect in Allegheny County:

• Indoor and outdoor seating areas for sit-down, dine-in service at bars, restaurants, and pri-vate catered events shall be closed to patrons by 11 p.m. Take-out sales continue to be permit-ted after 11 p.m., consistent with applicable Pennsylvania law.

• The use of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, is prohibited at all indoor and outdoor dining facilities and indoors at casinos.

• Events and gatherings other than those in businesses in the retail food services industry are limited to: Indoor events and gatherings of more than 25 persons are prohibited; and Outdoor events and gatherings of more than 100 persons are prohibited.

The department continues to track and investigate all cases of COVID-19 and reminds residents to stay safe. Individuals can stay updated with daily reports by subscribing to COVID-19 Allegheny Alerts at https://alleghenycounty.us/alerts or by following the department on its social media channels.

Additional resources, including a COVID-19 dashboard, are available at https://alleghenycounty.us/coronavirus.