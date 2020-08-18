Man shot in Mt. Oliver

The Allegheny County Police Department's General Investigations Unit responded to a request for assistance in Mt. Oliver at approximately 7:30 a.m. on August 17.

County 911 was notified of a shooting incident in the 200 block of Locust Street. There, first responders found a 22-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to an area hospital and was in stable condition. Allegheny County detectives have initiated the investigation.