County, city officials urge Residents Be Counted Before It's Too Late in 2020 Census

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and City of Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto joined the County-City Complete Count Committee (CCC) co-chairs Stefani Pashman and Gregg Behr in calling for a renewed focus on the 2020 Census. With recent changes announced by the Census Bureau, the deadline for the Census count to be completed has been moved up by one month – to September 30, 2020.

“There are so many reasons to be counted in the 2020 Census,” said Mr. Fitzgerald. “It’s important for your community, your education, your health, your commute, your neighbors and your family – to name just a few. Particularly now, it’s imperative that you let the federal government know you’re here. Be Counted”

The self-response rate of Allegheny County residents is 69%, which is higher than the state’s rate of 66.6% and the federal rate of 63.6%. Even though the self-response rates are nearing the 71.3% level that was reached in the 2010 census, leaders still want to exceed that number and remain concerned with ensuring that hard to count communities are included in the count.

"There is no time to waste — it's time for all residents around the greater Pittsburgh area to make sure they are being counted, and receiving the full federal resources we’re due," Mayor Peduto said.

The county-city complete count committee announced a Census Week of Action to refocus efforts on increasing the count. In addition to members of the complete count committee and its sub-committees, officials will be calling on individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the county to help amplify the need for people to complete the census.

“The census tells us the story of our region and its needs, it has never been more important that we have an accurate count” said Pashman, CEO of the Allegheny Conference and Co-Chair of the Complete Count Committee. “The future of our region’s vitality relies on every person being counted. Each person not accurately counted equates to about $2,000 less in Federal funding to our Commonwealth for human services, transportation and hospital services.”

This past week, Census takers began visiting residences in Allegheny County that have not yet responded. Employees are hired from this area and work from 9:00 a.m. to 9 p.m., including weekends. If no one is home when the census taker visits, the census taker will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail. Responding means that a census taker is less likely to have to visit your home to collect your response. Census takers are wearing masks and following state and county health guidelines.

"As citizens, we get this chance only every 10 years. It's fleeting and elusive, like the Stanley Cup or Super Bowl,” said Behr, Executive Director of The Grable Foundation and co-chair of the Complete Count Committee. “What's at stake? Just our democratic vitality, economic recovery, and future prosperity. So, let's get out there and crush this census count. Ask everyone you know if they've completed the census."

The 2020 Census consists of 10 questions and takes less than 10 minutes to complete. You can take it online at https://my2020census.gov or by calling 1-844-330-2020. Language services are available.