City launches Engage PGH online portal for community engagement

The City of Pittsburgh has launched Engage PGH, http://engage.pittsburghpa.gov, an interactive online portal for community participation with city projects and programs.

Engage PGH is a one-stop location to learn more about projects and participate in activities to provide input and share experiences to improve the plans and implementation from the city. City departments will be adding projects to Engage PGH as opportunities to engage open, starting with projects from the Department of City Planning and Department of Public Works.

In the coming weeks, projects from the Office of Management and Budget, Department of Mobility & Infrastructure, and development review projects going through City Planning boards and commissions will be available for resident feedback and engagement.

Engage PGH opens new opportunities to continue community-informed decisions for city projects and programs. The city has traditionally led engagement activities in person, though those can bring challenges due to accessibility or timing. Their goal is to have more citizens engage in projects by having Engage PGH work in coordination with in-person activities. In addition, input received will be shared after engagement activities close to increase transparency.

COVID-19 restrictions have limited in-person opportunities for the community to share their comments, concerns, and ideas. Engage PGH online engagement will allow city projects to continue and programs to evolve to the needs of residents during this time. The site will allow the city to continue to listen to residents and partner with Pittsburghers in decision making.

"I am excited to build on the work from the city's Public Engagement Guide by providing online activities and expand access to projects and programs that benefit our residents," said Mayor William Peduto. "Hearing what our residents need and want guides our work and Engage PGH grows our ability to reach the community where they are."

Engage PGH exceeds ADA accessibility standards and is translatable. In addition, the platform is accessible on any device – computer, mobile phone, or tablet. If you do not have a device or internet access, call 311 and the operator will talk you through a project's engagement activities. Future improvements will include the ability text input on projects.