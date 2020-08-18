Results of Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases on August 18

Results for the following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 18, in Municipal District Judge Richard King’s Courtroom:

• David Winkowski, 663 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Exterior Sanitation; 209.4G, Trash Storage. Fined $199.

• Michele Jones, 528 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation. Withdrawn.

• Lilac Investments, 511 Transverse Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth. Fined $199.

• Cortez McClendon, 451 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth. Fined $99.

• Jeremy Franz, 120 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Exterior Sanitation; 302.4, Overgrowth. Fined $398.

• George Daniel, 111 Sherman Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Exterior Sanitation; 302.4, Overgrowth. Withdrawn.

• Brent Heaton, 136 Penn Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.4, Overgrowth; 302.7, Accessory Structure. Fined $798.

• Edward Gillenberger, 236 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License. Dismissed.

• Frank Sciulli, 224 Stamm Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License. Continued to Sept. 1.

• George Dayieb, 317 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 209.4F, Early Trash. Fined $399.

• Joyce Herron, 206 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth. Dismissed.

• Philip Gordon, 505 Hervey, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.7, Accessory Structure Fined $599.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King’s office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.