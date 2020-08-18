South Side development meeting concerning SouthSide Works theater is Thursday

South Side Community Council (SSCC) will hold a Development Activities Meeting (DAM) via Zoom on August 20 to review three projects including Renovation of the SouthSide Works theater at 425 Cinema Drive into the SouthSide Works Box Office.

South Side Community Council (SSCC) will hold a Development Activities Meeting (DAM) via Zoom on August 20, under the guidance of Pittsburgh City Planning, to review three development projects in the neighborhood.

The three development projects to be reviewed are: Renovation of the SouthSide Works theater at 425 Cinema Drive into the SouthSide Works Box Office; A Zoning Special Exception for off-street parking at 905 Bingham Street; and, Verizon Wireless' proposal to attach antennas to the rooftop of a building at 1700 Carey Way.

The Zoom link for the 6 p.m. August 20 meeting will be posted on the City Planning DAM website, https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/dev-activities-meeting, on August 19. Those who do not have access to a computer and/or internet access should contact SSCC at 412-467-6735 for assistance.