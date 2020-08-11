Woman arrested, dog shot in Allentown

While responding to a call of people shooting paintballs in Allentown, Zone 3 officers noticed a woman with a warrant for her arrest on Saturday, Aug. 8.

The woman became combative with officers when they approached her, causing her dog to become agitated and nipping at an officer. The officer fired a shot in the dog's direction and the dog fled the area.

Officers used pepper spray to detain the woman.

Medics were call to evaluate the woman and the officers. Animal Care & Control located the dog, which suffered a gunshot wound. The animal was taken to be treated by a veterinarian.

Evidence of the original paintball shooting call was found on the scene, but there were no suspects.