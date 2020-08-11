ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Woman arrested, dog shot in Allentown

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

August 11, 2020



While responding to a call of people shooting paintballs in Allentown, Zone 3 officers noticed a woman with a warrant for her arrest on Saturday, Aug. 8.

The woman became combative with officers when they approached her, causing her dog to become agitated and nipping at an officer. The officer fired a shot in the dog's direction and the dog fled the area.

Officers used pepper spray to detain the woman.

Medics were call to evaluate the woman and the officers. Animal Care & Control located the dog, which suffered a gunshot wound. The animal was taken to be treated by a veterinarian.

Evidence of the original paintball shooting call was found on the scene, but there were no suspects.

 

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2020 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 08/14/2020 02:32