South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

SWAT call in Carrick

 
August 11, 2020



Pittsburgh Police responded to E. Agnew Street in Carrick on August 6 for a call of a dispute.

The Zone 3 officers were met by a man who stated his neighbor pulled out a firearm during a dispute before heading back into his house. The officers heard a gunshot when they knocked on the door and commanded the man to come outside.

SWAT was called when witnesses said there may be a child in the home. SWAT made a crisis entry into the home and the home and the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Officers didn't find a child or other resident in the home.

 

