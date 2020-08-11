Street restrictions continue in South Side

Traffic restrictions on East Carson Street will continue this week weather permitting.

Currently the following restrictions are in place:

• South 15th Street closed around-the-clock between East Carson Street and Bingham Street due to a water main break;

• South 17th Street closed to traffic weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for fire hydrant work.

Beginning on Monday, August 10 pavement rehabilitation work requiring the around-the-clock closures of South 15th Street and South 17th Street between East Carson Street and Bingham Street will begin at 6:30 a.m. and continue through early September.

Motorists may use South 18th Street and South 13th Street during the closures. East Carson Street will remain open with single-lane restrictions in the area.

Additionally, work will continue in the follow locations through late November:

• Single-lane restrictions on East Carson Street will occur in various locations as needed between Arlington Avenue and Ninth Street around-the-clock for drainage improvements.

• Parking and sidewalk restrictions will occur on East Carson Street as needed between Arlington Avenue and 22nd Street around-the-clock for sidewalk and curb replacement work.

Golden Triangle Construction is the prime contractor.