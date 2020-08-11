Sen. Costa announces education equity grants

Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, Jr. announced the award of $750,000 for local school districts in grant programs promoting educational equity and access for the 2020-21 academic year.

"The academic year is about to begin, whether students are learning online or in the classroom, no schools are "closed" but some students may need additional resources at home to succeed this year," Senator Costa said. "These grants will help establish equity for all students and improve their access to necessary technology outside of the classroom."

Earlier this year PDE was able to provide approximately $5 million to fund 96 applications, with additional funds through Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. PDE is now able to provide an additional $13 million dollars.

Locally, the Pittsburgh School District was awarded $409,000 and Pittsburgh Carrick High School was awarded $71,428.32 GEER funds.

These grants may be used to purchase computer equipment, such as laptops, tablets, and internet hot spots, or used towards providing instructional materials, such as paper lessons and coursework. Schools with the highest percentages of students lacking access to resources were given priority in receiving these grants.