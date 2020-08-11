Mayor seeks relief for independent music, entertainment venues

Mayor William Peduto has issued a letter to U.S. congressional leadership in support of three bills that would offer relief and support to independent music and entertainment venues and theaters that are in danger of permanent closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter, sent in support of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), outlines the economic value and contributions of venues and theaters for cities prior to the pandemic. Since the pandemic has shut down live events, it is estimated that 90% of independent venues nationwide could close permanently. The trickle-down of these closures would negatively affect local artists, whom Mayor Peduto previously supported in getting financial relief, who rely on venues and theaters to showcase their talent.

"Our independent venues and theaters aren't just important because of their economic impact. Art, music and entertainment are historically woven into the rich cultural fabric of Pittsburgh. There's no price you can put on their cultural value for our neighborhoods and our city, but there is price we can put on making sure they don't go under," Mayor William Peduto said. "I'm urging congress to ensure that our local venues are included in and protected by relief packages. They're what make our neighborhoods great and, frankly, they're what make Pittsburgh Pittsburgh."

Pittsburgh National Independent Venue Association members:

• 3577 Studios, Pittsburgh

• Club Cafe, Pittsburgh

• Don't Let the Scene Go Down on Me! Collective, Pittsburgh

• Drusky Entertainment, Pittsburgh

• Four Chord Music, Pittsburgh

• Grey Area Productions, Pittsburgh

• Honcho, Pittsburgh

• Hot Mass, Pittsburgh

• Pandemic Dance Party/Pittonkatonk/Weather Permitting Concert Series, Pittsburgh

• Pittsburgh Irish Festival, Pittburgh

• Opus One Productions, Pittsburgh

• Rex Theater, Pittsburgh

• Spirit, Pittsburgh

• The Mr. Roboto Project, Pittsburgh

• Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall, Pittsburgh

• Con Alma, Pittsburgh

Greater Pittsburgh National Independent Venue Association members:

• Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall, Carnegie

• Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall

• Crafthouse Stage & Grill, Baldwin Township

• Jergels, Warrendale

• Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale

• Roxian Theatre, McKees Rocks

• Shady Lady Productions, Sarver