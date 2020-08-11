Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful announces registration open for Pick Up Pennsylvania – Fall 

Registration for Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s Pick Up Pennsylvania fall program is open.

Most communities have experienced an increase of visible litter lining their streets, parking lots, trails and waterways during the past few months under stay at home orders.

The results of a pre-pandemic statewide study on litter, conducted by the Departments of Environmental Protection and Transportation and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, estimated 502 million pieces of litter on Pennsylvania roadways, most of it cigarette butts and plastic items.

It is safe to say there is even more litter now. Among other things, this litter pollutes our environment and affects our quality of life.

To prevent litter from ending up in our waterways, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is urging Pennsylvania residents to participate in Pick Up Pennsylvania, in support of the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup. This annual event is an opportunity to improve neighborhoods by coordinating or participating in a litter cleanup.

This year’s program runs from September 1 through November 30. During this period, registered events can get free trash bags, gloves, and safety vests provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, PennDOT and the Ocean Conservancy, as supplies last.

In addition to waterway cleanups, land-based cleanups are also eligible since a significant portion of waterway pollution originates on land. Individuals, families, neighbors, students, civic organizations and local governments are all invited to participate.

“Our spring cleanup program was cancelled due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), so your help is needed now more than ever. Though we can’t gather in large groups, we can still make a shared and cooperative effort to improve our communities by picking up litter. While this seems like a small effort when faced with such grave challenges, it is something that everybody can do. Individuals, families or small groups can safely support our communities by picking up litter,” said Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.

The group suggests doing a cleanup either solo or with household family members and encourages adhering to the recommendations for social distancing. All that is needed is a trash bag, gloves and bright colored clothing, if you are cleaning up near a roadway.

To host or join a cleanup event near you visit keeppabeautiful.org and choose Pick Up Pennsylvania. Questions can be answered by Michelle Dunn, Pick Up Pennsylvania Program coordinator, at 877-772-3673 ext. 113 or mdunn@keeppabeautiful.org.

Current 2020 Pick Up Pennsylvania supporters include: Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania funded by the NiSource Charitable Foundation, Coca-Cola, The GIANT Company, Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association, Sheetz, Wawa, Weis Markets, Mahantango Enterprises, Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association, Wegmans Food Markets, Giant Eagle, Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority, Luminant, a subsidiary of Vistra Corporation and Republic Services.

Those interested in becoming a Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful program supporter should contact Barb Christner at 724-836-4121 or bchristner@keeppabeautiful.org.