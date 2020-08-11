County Elections Division launches Allegheny Votes E-Newsletter

The Allegheny County Elections Division announced it will be launching a new e-newsletter, Allegheny Votes, to share information on what the division is doing in preparation for the upcoming election.

The first newsletter was issued, August 6. Residents can sign up to receive the newsletter by providing their email address and zip code at https://alleghenycounty25048.activehosted.com/f/21

“In the past 12 months, there has been a lot that has changed regarding elections in Allegheny County and the Commonwealth,” said Dave Voye, Elections Division manager. “We heard clearly from voters that we need to communicate more. While we have increased our marketing and outreach in the past year, we also recognize that the more we can share with the public about what we’re doing and how we’re doing it, the better it is for everyone.”

During the months of August and September, the e-news will be issued every other week. In October, the e-news will come out on a weekly basis. In the 10 days leading up to the election, the e-news will come out on a daily basis. Following the election, there will be a more frequent release as updates are provided on the Return Board and certification process. Following certification of the election results, the e-newsletter will move to a monthly basis.

Suggestions regarding what items should be included in the e-news and what other information may be helpful for future editions are welcomed, and may be sent to web.comm@alleghenycounty.us.