Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases for September 15

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 10:30 a .m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• CHOG Properties, 412 Carl Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• DSV SPV 2 LLC, 310 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• David Winkowski, 653 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Gustavo Vasquez, 122 Koehler Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Jeremy Franz, 120 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Vaughn Hanley, 638 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Guy Katz, 157 Penn Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.